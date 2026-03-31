Isaac Paredes News: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Paredes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Paredes started the first five games of the season across three different positions, and he'll hit the bench Tuesday after going 4-for-19 with two walks, three doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. Yordan Alvarez will serve as the designated hitter while Joey Loperfido receives a start in left field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Paredes See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Prop Bets for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 274 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 265 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Paredes See More