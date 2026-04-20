Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Posts ninth career multi-homer game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Paredes went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Monday's 9-2 win over the Guardians.

Paredes delivered his ninth career multi-homer game Monday for his first big flies of the season. The 27-year-old infielder has just three multi-hit efforts in 2026, and he's still searching for consistency in his power stroke. Over his first 79 trips to the plate, Paredes is slashing .221/.329/.368 with the aforementioned two long balls, four doubles and 16 RBI.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
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