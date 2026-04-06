Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Reinstated from bereavement list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 2:50pm

The Astros activated Paredes from the bereavement list Monday.

Paredes was away for the weekend series against the Athletics but is back in time for his team to kick off a series Monday in Colorado. He is not in the Astros' lineup Monday and, with the Astros' glut of infielders, faces an uncertain playing time outlook. The 27-year-old is sporting a .227/.346/.409 batting line and 2:6 BB:K across his first 26 plate appearances this season.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
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