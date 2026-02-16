Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Seeing time at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Paredes was spotted playing second base during infield drills Monday and is expected to get reps at different positions throughout spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Paredes missed two months last season with a hamstring tear, leading to the Astros' re-acquisition of Carlos Correa. With Correa expected to man third base in 2026, Paredes enters spring training as the odd man out in a crowded Houston infield. While a trade remains possible and would probably be the best outcome for Paredes from a fantasy perspective, the Astros appear to be testing him out as a utility option. Second base could ultimately be Paredes' best path towards playing time, as manager Joe Espada has indicated he wants to give Jose Altuve some more rest this season. Paredes appeared in 102 games last year, posting an .810 OPS with 20 home runs and 53 RBI.

