Isaac Paredes News: Serving as DH vs. St. Louis
Paredes (leg) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Paredes entered Friday's game in the fourth inning as a pinch hitter but was later removed due to a leg injury, though the issue doesn't appear to be a serious one as he's back in the lineup for Saturday's contest. He has struggled at the plate as of late, going 0-for-11 with four walks and three strikeouts over his last four games.
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