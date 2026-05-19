Isaac Paredes News: Slaps fifth homer Tuesday
Paredes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Twins.
Paredes accounted for all of Houston's offense with one swing, taking Zebby Matthews deep for a two-run homer in the first inning. The long ball was his fifth of the season and his second in the last four games. On the year, Paredes is batting .250 with a .728 OPS, seven doubles, 20 RBI and 18 runs scored across 182 plate appearances.
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