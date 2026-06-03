Isaac Paredes News: Swats homer in comeback win
Paredes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, a walk and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Pirates.
Paredes had gone eight games without a multi-hit effort prior to Wednesday. The third baseman helped cut into the deficit with his seventh-inning homer, his second long ball in six contests. For the season, he's hitting .238 with a .720 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored, 10 doubles and no stolen bases over 57 games. Paredes continues to handle a starting role despite fairly average batting.
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