Isaac Paredes News: Tallies three hits in defeat

Paredes went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 3-1 loss against the Mariners.

Paredes reached base three times and drove in the Astros' lone run with a single to left field in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has been racking up hits at a strong clip, batting .345 with a homer, three doubles, seven RBI and seven runs over his past 15 games. Overall, the infielder is slashing .271/.362/.391 with three homers, seven doubles, 17 RBI and 16 runs across 37 games this season.