Isaac Paredes News: Would start at 3B if Pena is out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday on Foul Territory that, if Jeremy Pena (finger) isn't ready for Opening Day, Carlos Correa (neck) would shift to shortstop and Paredes would start at third base.

Pena has been diagnosed with a fracture in the tip of his right ring finger and will be reevaluated in two weeks before it's known whether he has a chance to be ready for the opener. Paredes doesn't have a clear path to a starting job when the Astros' crowded infield is healthy, but Pena's injury could open the door to everyday playing time for Paredes, at least on a temporary basis.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
