Isaiah Campbell News: Slated to pitch Thursday

Campbell (elbow) is listed as one of Boston's scheduled pitchers for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Campbell finished the 2024 season on Boston's injured list due to right elbow inflammation and was then outrighted off the 40-man roster in November. After a brief free-agency period, Campbell re-signed with Boston on a minor-league deal and received an invitation to big-league spring training. He'll make his first Grapefruit League appearance Thursday, which indicates that his prior elbow injury is no longer a concern.