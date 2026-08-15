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Isiah Kiner-Falefa Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Kiner-Falefa (forearm) will start his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Worcester, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Kiner-Falefa was diagnosed with a stress reaction of his left forearm in late June, prompting the Red Sox to place the veteran utility man on the injured list. He was cleared to begin a hitting progression shortly after the All-Star break, and Kiner-Falefa is ready to take the next step in his recovery program by embarking on a rehab assignment. It looks like the Red Sox are set to receive significant reinforcements for the final weeks of the regular season, as both Roman Anthony (finger) and Trevor Story (sports hernia) have also been cleared to start their respective rehab assignments.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Boston Red Sox
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