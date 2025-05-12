Isiah Kiner-Falefa Injury: Reinstated from IL

The Pirates reinstated Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list May 1 due to a right hamstring strain. He quickly resumed baseball activities and was able to run the bases over the weekend, and he's recovered enough that a rehab assignment is not needed. Kiner-Falefa slashed .280/.333/.330 with six stolen bases and seven RBI prior to his injury, and he should be back in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Mets on Monday. Liover Peguero was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.