Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Drives in three against Atlanta
Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three RBI, one walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.
Kiner-Falefa made the start at third base, his fourth start in the last seven days, as he's seen time at shortstop and third. With Marcelo Mayer taking over at shortstop the last couple games, IKF appears to be fighting for playing time with Caleb Durbin. Kiner-Falefa now has a pair of multi-hit games over the past week after he homered off lefty Dylan Lee in the seventh inning before producing a two-run single off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth. IKF is slashing .278/.350/.370 with one home run, nine RBI, seven runs scored, four stolen bases and a 6:9 BB:K across 61 plate appearances this season.
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