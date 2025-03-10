Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Expected to be primary shortstop

Kiner-Falefa has started nine games at shortstop during spring training and is projected to begin the season as the Pirates' primary starter at the position, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Kiner-Falefa has served as a utility player for much of his career, though 28 of his 50 appearances came at shortstop after being acquired by the Pirates. He struggled to a .587 OPS across 215 plate appearances in Pittsburgh, so there's no guarantee he'll maintain that playing time throughout the 2025 campaign. Nick Gonzales and Liover Peguero are both capable at the position defensively and have made appearances at shortstop this spring.