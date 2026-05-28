Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Gaining foothold in lineup
Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Atlanta.
Kiner-Falefa was part of a small-ball, six-run fourth inning built on five singles, a walk, an error and a sacrifice. It was the fourth straight game with at least one RBI for Kiner-Falefa, who started three of those games (once at shortstop and twice at the hot corner). Given the injury to Trevor Story (abdomen) and unproductive bat of Caleb Durbin, there may be more starting opportunities for Kiner-Falefa.
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