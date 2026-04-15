Isiah Kiner-Falefa headshot

Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Logs two hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 4:08pm

Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Twins.

Kiner-Falefa, who filled in for the resting Caleb Durbin, made a second consecutive start. His start Tuesday came at second base against a left-hander as part of a platoon role with Marcelo Mayer. Kiner-Falefa's playing time has been sporadic, which hurts his offense. He entered Wednesday's contest batting .133 (2-for-15).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Boston Red Sox
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