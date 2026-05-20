Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Makes rare start

Kiner-Falefa started at shortstop and went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Royals. He was also caught stealing.

Kiner-Falefa made his first start since May 5, filling in for the injured Trevor Story (groin), who could eventually decide to undergo surgery for a sports hernia. Kiner-Falefa has started just 14 of Boston's 48 games. He's in the mix with a slew of utility infielders that could fill in for Story or slumping infielders Caleb Durbin (.169) and Marcelo Mayer (.219).