Isiah Kiner-Falefa headshot

Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Makes rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 6:37am

Kiner-Falefa started at shortstop and went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Royals. He was also caught stealing.

Kiner-Falefa made his first start since May 5, filling in for the injured Trevor Story (groin), who could eventually decide to undergo surgery for a sports hernia. Kiner-Falefa has started just 14 of Boston's 48 games. He's in the mix with a slew of utility infielders that could fill in for Story or slumping infielders Caleb Durbin (.169) and Marcelo Mayer (.219).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Boston Red Sox
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