Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isiah Kiner-Falefa headshot

Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Kiner-Falefa is not in Pittsburgh's starting lineup against Cleveland on Saturday.

Kiner-Falefa has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, going 6-for-20 with one stolen base, two runs scored and one RBI over that span. He'll be in the dugout for the beginning of Saturday's game while Jared Triolo starts at shortstop and bats seventh against Guardians right-hander Ben Lively.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now