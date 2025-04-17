Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Production slowing

Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday against the Nationals.

Kiner-Falefa has struggled at the plate after a relatively hot start to the year, as he has just four hits across his last 25 at-bats (eight games) after Wednesday's multi-hit effort. He's also slowed on the basepaths, failing to tally a stolen base since March 31 while being caught on his last two attempts.