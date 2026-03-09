Ivan Herrera Injury: Aims to return Tuesday or Wednesday
Herrera (knee) will go through a series of workouts Monday, with an eye on returning to Grapefruit League play Tuesday or Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Herrera had to be scratched from the Cardinals' lineup Saturday due to knee inflammation. He did some early-morning workouts Monday to test the knee and will continue with more activities to gauge his readiness to return to action. Herrera is projected to begin the season as St. Louis' primary designated hitter. He's also expected to be worked in at catcher, though it's possible the knee issue affects how often he's used behind the plate.
