Ivan Herrera Injury: Begins baserunning progression

Herrera (knee) began a baserunning progression Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera did some straight-line running from base-to-base and will progress to rounding bases as his injured left knee allows. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Herrera has been able to increase other baseball activities without setbacks, and the catcher has also been taking batting practice and catching pitches from a high-velocity pitching machine. Herrera is just past the two-week mark of an absence that's expected to last at least four weeks, and his recovery seems to be coming along well. The young catcher is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.