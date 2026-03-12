Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera Injury: Expected back in action soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Herrera's (knee) return to Grapefruit League play is considered imminent, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera played in a "B" game Wednesday and has been returning to full workouts as he recovers from inflammation in his knee. The Cardinals could choose to ease him back into games at designated hitter before giving him more reps a catcher, but either way it seems Herrera will be back in the lineup in a day or two. Herrera is 2-for-7 at the plate in limited action so far this spring.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
