Ivan Herrera Injury: Feeling much improved

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Herrera (knee) was in a "much better spot" Saturday and the team remains "confident" Herrera will be ready Opening Day, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera has been held out of game action for more than a week due to knee inflammation that occurred as a result of the 25-year-old getting reintroduced to the workload of catching. He was also eased into Grapefruit League games initially following offseason elbow surgery, which has led to Herrera receiving only seven plate appearances thus far. The Cardinals want Herrera to see more starts at catcher this spring but don't want to rush him back until the knee is 100 percent, so they're proceeding cautiously. Herrera is slated to be the team's Opening Day designated hitter but will be worked in at catcher, as well.