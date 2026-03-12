Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera Injury: Gets at-bats in backfields game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Herrera (knee) got eight plate appearances in a backfields game in Cardinals camp Wednesday, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.

Herrera -- who homered in his first plate appearance Wednesday -- has been slowed recently by knee inflammation. He had hoped to return to Grapefruit League action by now, but his participation in a "B" game suggests that should be coming soon. Herrera is expected to open the season as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter but will also see action at catcher.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
