Ivan Herrera Injury: LF, 1B could be fallback positions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

The Cardinals could explore using Herrera (elbow) in left field and/or at first base if he's unable to stick at catcher, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera was limited to designated hitter duty for the final few months of last season due to defensive issues and also a lingering elbow injury that he had surgically corrected in November. The Cardinals gave Herrera a list of things to work on over the offseason in order to improve his game preparation and game management, and they're hopeful his throwing will tick up after surgery. If a return to catcher ultimately isn't in the cards, Herrera could be tried out in left field -- where he played four games last season -- or first base. Herrera is being eased into throwing and hitting in camp but is expected to be fully healthy for Opening Day.

