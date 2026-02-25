Ivan Herrera Injury: Making spring debut Thursday

Herrera (elbow) will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday at designated hitter, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Herrera has been slow-played by the Cardinals this spring after having surgery in November to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. While he is ready to go with the bat, it's uncertain when he will be cleared to catch in games. Herrera is attempting to return to catcher after the elbow issue and defensive concerns limited him to designated hitter for the final few months of last season.