Ivan Herrera Injury: May not stick behind plate

The Cardinals could explore using Herrera (elbow) in left field or at first base if he's unable to stick at catcher, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera was limited to designated hitter duties for the final few months of last season due to defensive issues and also a lingering elbow injury that he had surgically corrected in November. The Cardinals gave Herrera a list of things to work on over the offseason in order to improve his game preparation and game management, and they're optimistic his throwing will improve after surgery. If a return to catcher ultimately isn't in the cards, Herrera could be tried out in left field -- where he played four games last season -- or at first base. Herrera is being eased into throwing and hitting in camp but is expected to be fully healthy for Opening Day.