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Ivan Herrera Injury: Rejoining spring lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Herrera (knee) will catch a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to be in the Cardinals' Grapefruit League lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 25-year-old is expected to catch three frames in Wednesday's contest, as he's scheduled to get his first at-bats in a Grapefruit League game in nearly two weeks. Herrera was built up slowly at the start of spring training following offseason elbow surgery but has more recently been battling knee inflammation. He's expected to open the campaign as St. Louis' primary designated hitter but should also see some opportunities behind the plate.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
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