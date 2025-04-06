Fantasy Baseball
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera Injury: Set to be placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:32pm

Herrera (knee) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera underwent additional imaging after exiting Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader early with left knee inflammation. The tests came back clean and "it could've been a lot worse," according to manager Oli Marmol, who continued by saying, "he'll go on the IL, but it could have been a bad situation." Pedro Pages drew the start in Sunday's nightcap behind the plate and he'll likely handle the lion's share of starts at catcher in Herrera's absence.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
