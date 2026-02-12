Ivan Herrera Injury: Throwing and hitting limited

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Thursday that Herrera (elbow) remains limited with his throwing and hitting, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera underwent surgery in November to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, so he's being eased into things in spring training. The elbow rehab will keep Herrera from participating in the World Baseball Classic for his native Panama due to insurance issues, but it is not expected to affect his Opening Day availability. Herrera is attempting to return to catcher in 2026 after the elbow issue limited him to designated hitter duty for the final few months of the 2025 season.