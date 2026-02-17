Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera Injury: Works with outfielders Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Herrera (elbow) did outfield drills in Cardinals camp Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The catchers were working on pop time drills and throws to second base, something Herrera is not yet cleared for as he returns from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. The plan is for Herrera to return to catcher in 2026 after the elbow issue limited him to designated hitter for the final few months of last season. He did play four games in left field in 2025, and if catching doesn't work out, Herrera could give the outfield a try again or possibly first base.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
