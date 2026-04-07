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Ivan Herrera News: Catching McGreevy and Pallante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Herrera has served as the personal catcher for Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante and is expected to continue doing so at least through the end of April, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The goal in having Herrera attached to two specific starters allows the Cardinals to simplify his game-planning duties and also ease his catching burden following offseason elbow surgery and a spring training knee issue. Additionally, with Herrera catching the team's two best groundball pitchers, it frees up the designated hitter spot for Nolan Gorman and third base for a better defender in Ramon Urias. The Cardinals have been pleased with Herrera's work at catcher so far and also the health of his knee. If those things continue trending in a positive direction, Herrera will eventually take on additional catching responsibilities. If McGreevy and Pallante remain on the same schedule, Herrera should reach 10 games at catcher on April 24, which is the in-season eligibility threshold on most fantasy platforms.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
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