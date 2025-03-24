Fantasy Baseball
Ivan Herrera News: Expected to catch on Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he's planning to start Herrera at catcher and bat him sixth Opening Day versus the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The lineup the Cardinals are using in Monday's exhibition tilt against Triple-A Memphis -- one that features Herrera behind the plate -- is the same one Marmol is eyeing for the opener. Herrera has been in a competition with Pedro Pages for the St. Louis catcher job, and it appears Herrera will get the first crack at it. What the ultimate breakdown in playing time between the two catchers will be over the duration of the season isn't clear.

