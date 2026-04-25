Ivan Herrera News: Extends hitting streak with homer
Herrera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners.
The 25-year-old went back-to-back with JJ Wetherholt in the bottom of the first inning off Bryan Woo, as Herrera extended his hitting streak to eight games. He was also hit by two more pitches, boosting his painful league-leading total to eight. Herrera was back at DH on Saturday after playing his 10th game of the season Friday, gaining eligibility at the position in most fantasy formats, but he could see a bigger workload behind the plate in the short term if Pedro Pages ends up missing significant time after exiting Saturday's loss with hamstring tightness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Herrera See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 187 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Herrera See More