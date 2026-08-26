Ivan Herrera News: Gets on base four times Wednesday

Herrera went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

Herrera had gone just 8-for-50 (.160) over his previous 14 games. He also drew 11 walks in that span, and he's logged 14 walks over 22 contests since Aug. 3 after struggling with plate discipline for most of July. The 26-year-old is batting .246 with a .742 OPS, 14 home runs, seven stolen bases, 53 RBI, 82 runs scored, 23 doubles and one triple over 133 contests.