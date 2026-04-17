Ivan Herrera News: Homers, drives in three Friday

Herrera went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, hit-by-pitch, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Astros.

Herrera padded the Cardinals' lead to 9-3 with a two-run shot in the top of the eighth. It was Herrera's first multi-hit game of the season, and he's now homered in two of the past three games after failing to hit a long ball in any of St. Louis' first 16 contests. Herrera's on-base skills have remained strong this season, and his bat seems to be heating up, with at least one hit in six of the last eight games. Herrera is slashing .212/.398/.348 with two homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and an 18:10 BB:K across 88 trips to the plate.