Ivan Herrera News: Launches sixth homer
Herrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.
Herrera got St. Louis on the board in the third inning with a two-out solo shot off Braxton Ashcraft, his sixth homer of the year and his second in three games. Herrera has swung the bat well, going 16-for-51 with an .804 OPS over his last 12 contests. Overall, he's slashing .262/.386/.426 with 24 RBI and 28 runs scored across 223 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Herrera See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 202 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 148 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Herrera See More