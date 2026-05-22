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Ivan Herrera News: Launches sixth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Herrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.

Herrera got St. Louis on the board in the third inning with a two-out solo shot off Braxton Ashcraft, his sixth homer of the year and his second in three games. Herrera has swung the bat well, going 16-for-51 with an .804 OPS over his last 12 contests. Overall, he's slashing .262/.386/.426 with 24 RBI and 28 runs scored across 223 plate appearances this season.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
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