Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera News: Raps out four hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Herrera went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Padres.

Herrera logged his third multi-hit effort over seven games in May. He's batting .357 (10-for-28) this month while adding a 3:9 BB:K. For the season, the catcher is hitting .263 with an .837 OPS, four home runs, 10 doubles, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored and one stolen base across 38 contests. Herrera has settled in as the Cardinals' regular No. 2 hitter while splitting time between designated hitter and catcher.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Herrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Herrera See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago