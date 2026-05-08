Ivan Herrera News: Raps out four hits
Herrera went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Padres.
Herrera logged his third multi-hit effort over seven games in May. He's batting .357 (10-for-28) this month while adding a 3:9 BB:K. For the season, the catcher is hitting .263 with an .837 OPS, four home runs, 10 doubles, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored and one stolen base across 38 contests. Herrera has settled in as the Cardinals' regular No. 2 hitter while splitting time between designated hitter and catcher.
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