Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera News: Reaches base three times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:48pm

Herrera went 1-for-2 at the plate with a two-run double and two walks in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Mets.

Herrera got the scoring started for the Cardinals, driving in Victor Scott and JJ Wetherholt with a double in the bottom of the third inning. Herrera then walked in the fifth and seventh innings. After going just 1-for-13 at the plate in the Cardinals' opening series against the Rays, Herrera has reached base four times in two games versus New York. He's now slashing .158/.227/.263 with two doubles and four RBI through five contests.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
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