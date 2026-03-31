Ivan Herrera News: Reaches base three times
Herrera went 1-for-2 at the plate with a two-run double and two walks in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Mets.
Herrera got the scoring started for the Cardinals, driving in Victor Scott and JJ Wetherholt with a double in the bottom of the third inning. Herrera then walked in the fifth and seventh innings. After going just 1-for-13 at the plate in the Cardinals' opening series against the Rays, Herrera has reached base four times in two games versus New York. He's now slashing .158/.227/.263 with two doubles and four RBI through five contests.
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