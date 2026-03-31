Ivan Herrera News: Second start at catcher
Herrera will start at catcher and bat second in Tuesday's contest against the Mets.
It's the second start at catcher this season for Herrera, leaving him eight games shy of gaining eligibility at the position if your league uses a 10-game in-season threshold. Herrera is off to a slow start offensively this season, going 2-for-17 with a double and two RBI.
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