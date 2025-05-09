Ivan Herrera News: Serving as DH in first game back
Herrera is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth in Friday's game against the Nationals.
It's Herrera's first game with the Cardinals in more than a month as he returns from a left knee bone bruise. While Herrera will see the bulk of the reps at catcher against right-handed pitching, he could be the primary DH versus lefties after the previous holder of that title -- Luken Baker -- was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. The Nationals are starting southpaw Mitchell Parker in Friday's series opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now