Ivan Herrera News: Slugs walk-off homer
Herrera went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Tuesday in a 9-6 extra-inning win against the Pirates.
Herrera was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts when he stepped up to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning. He fell behind in the count 0-2 before clubbing a curveball over the outfield wall for a walk-off home run. Herrera extended his hitting streak to seven games with the blast, and he's batting .267 (8-for-30) with five RBI and four runs over that span.
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