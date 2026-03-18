Ivan Herrera News: Starting at catcher Wednesday
Herrera (knee) will start at catcher and bat second in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Herrera is expected to play behind the plate for the first three innings of Wednesday's contest in what marks his first game action since March 6. The 25-year-old has been slowed by knee inflammation over the past two weeks, but assuming he emerges from Wednesday's contest without any setbacks, he should be ready to go for Opening Day. Herrera is expected to a regular part of the St. Louis lineup this season, seeing the bulk of his action at designated hitter while occasionally spelling Pedro Pages at catcher.
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