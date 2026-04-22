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Ivan Herrera News: Swats third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Marlins.

The 25-year-old spoiled Miami's combined shutout bid by taking Lake Bachar deep in the ninth inning. Herrera's bat is heating up -- he's hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, batting .263 (10-for-38) with all three of his long balls on the season along with six RBI and seven runs -- and he needs one more game played at catcher to reach 10 and gain eligibility at the position in many common fantasy formats. That could happen as soon as Friday, with Andre Pallante on the mound for St. Louis to begin a weekend series at home against Seattle.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
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