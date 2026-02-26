Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera News: Will start at catcher Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Herrera (elbow) will make his first Grapefruit League start at catcher Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera is making his spring training debut Thursday at designated hitter, and he will be behind the plate this weekend. The 25-year-old was limited to designated hitter for the final few months of last season due to bone spurs in his elbow that he had surgically removed in November. Herrera is attempting to return to catcher this season, though it's unlikely he will be used full-time at the position.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Herrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Herrera See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
2 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
36 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
43 days ago