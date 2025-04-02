Ivan Herrera News: Will try throwing from knees

Herrera will start throwing from his knees in hopes that it will help him better control the running game, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Baserunners are 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts against Herrera this season and 60-for-64 since the beginning of last year. The throwing problems have led to Herrera sometimes being removed from games he starts in the later innings when the Cardinals need to prioritize defense. Herrera clubbed three home runs in Wednesday's game versus the Angels, and the Cardinals want to keep his bat in the lineup as often as possible. Improving his throwing will help ensure that.