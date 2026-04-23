Ivan Melendez News: Let go by Arizona
Melendez was released by the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.
Melendez has produced a .222 average with two home runs, eight RBI and four runs scored over 45 at-bats in 12 contests with Triple-A Reno so far this season. He will now look for a new home in an attempt to potentially make his major-league debut down the road.
Ivan Melendez
Free Agent
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