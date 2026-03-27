Ixan Henderson Injury: Starting season on 60-day IL

Henderson (elbow) is starting the season on the 60-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis.

Henderson reported to Cardinals camp in spring training with a flexor strain in his pitching arm and is now slated to miss at least the first two months of the minor-league season. It's unclear whether the left-hander has resumed throwing or remains shut down. Henderson had a breakout 2025 season at Double-A Springfield, holding a 2.59 ERA and 134:51 K:BB in 132 innings across 25 starts.