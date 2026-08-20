Jac Caglianone Injury: Held out of Kansas City lineup

Caglianone (ankle) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Caglianone had to be pulled from Wednesday's contest due to right ankle soreness. Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Caglianone said after that game that the ankle issue had "been nagging for a little bit," but he's confident he "should be back in here pretty soon." Nick Loftin is playing right field Thursday in Caglianone's stead.