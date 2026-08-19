Jac Caglianone Injury: Lifted with sore ankle

Caglianone was removed from Wednesday's game against the Athletics with right ankle soreness.

Caglianone was hit in the ribs by a pitch in the third inning, but his ankle turned out to be the reason for his removal in the fifth. It's unclear whether the 23-year-old's injury will be enough to keep him out of Thursday's series finale, but the Royals may provide more information in the near future. John Rave would be next in line to start in right field if Caglianone has to sit.